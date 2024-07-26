SPO Expresses Regret over Allegations against Top Prosecutor over First Lady Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) expressed regret over allegations that Prosecutor General Lee One-seok had ordered public summoning of First Lady Kim Keon-hee facing various allegations and to secure an apology from her.In a statement on Monday, the SPO said the top prosecutor had ordered a team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to conduct a closed-door questioning of the first lady, and did not order to get Kim to apologize for the allegations.The SPO said related allegations raised by some within the political community are clear falsehoods unworthy of consideration.It also expressed deep regret that some within the political circles have disseminated false information lacking grounds about Lee, and slandered the top prosecutor to spark a political warfare surrounding the judiciary.Earlier, Lee Jong-bae, a member of Seoul City Council affiliated with the ruling People Power Party(PPP), filed a complaint against Lee One-seok with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, accusing him of power abuse and obstruction of rights.