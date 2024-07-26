Acting DP Chief Slams President Yoon Over Sado Mine's UNESCO Heritage Site Inscription

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting Democratic Party(DP) chairman Park Chan-dae said that his party would conduct a thorough investigation into the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's role in the UNESCO Heritage Site inscription of the controversial Sado mine.Speaking at the party's Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Park said that the Sado mine was able to get registered as a World Heritage Site with the support of the Yoon administration, despite Japan's distortion of its war crimes.The acting DP chairman further slammed President Yoon, questioning his loyalty to the people of South Korea, saying that he "sold the blood and tears of forced labor victims over a bowl of omurice," referring to the meal the leaders of South Korea and Japan shared last year.Park also questioned why there are those in Japan calling for the Dokdo issue to be resolved during the Yoon administration, vowing the DP would continue to fight Japan's false claims of territorial rights and historical distortions.The comments come as the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on Saturday announced it would add the controversial Sado mine as a cultural heritage site, after Seoul gave the green light to the listing.