Photo : YONHAP News

Ban Hyo-jin won a gold medal in the women’s ten meter air rifle event on Monday in the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing South Korea’s 100th gold medal in the Summer Olympics.Ban grabbed the gold at the finals held at the Chateauroux Shooting Center after beating Huang Yuting of China in a shoot-off after scoring 251-point-eight points.With Ban’s medal, Team Korea has now won four medals in the Paris Games so far.The 16-year-old also achieved the record of becoming the youngest South Korean shooting athlete to win an Olympic medal.Previously, the record was held by shooter Kang Cho-hyun who won a silver medal in the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the age of 17.