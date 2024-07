Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s second daughter, Kim Ju-ae, is being trained to become her father’s successor.The spy agency unveiled the assessment on Monday when giving a briefing to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee.The agency said it made such an evaluation based on how the junior Kim is referred to in the reclusive state and given the amount of appearances she made at certain activities.The NIS was quick to add, however, that there is a possibility that Kim’s successor will change when considering that the junior Kim has not been finalized as the successor.On the North Korean leader's health, the agency said Kim, in his mid-40s, is regarded to be extremely obese and at high risk of suffering heart disease given that he presumably weighs 140 kilograms and his body mass index greatly exceeds 25.