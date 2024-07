Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea won a gold medal in the men's team archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the third straight Olympic gold for the men's team.The trio, comprising Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok, successfully defended the nation's title, beating France 5-1 in the team event at Les Invalides in Paris on Monday local time. Turkiye won bronze.This victory won the South Korean archery team their third consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, and the seventh gold in total. The women's archery team won their tenth consecutive gold medal on Sunday.With the latest medal in men's archery, South Korea has won five gold medals in the Paris Games so far.