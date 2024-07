Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean judoka Huh Mimi won the silver medal in the women’s judo event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.Huh lost to Christa Deguchi of Canada in the 57-kilogram final at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris after she was penalized for a third time.Huh’s silver marks the first Judo medal for South Korea in the Paris Olympics after four events held over the weekend. It also ended an eight-year Olympic medal drought for Korean female judoka.Huh was born in Japan to a Korean father and a Japanese mother.Also, as a descendant of a Korean independence fighter from the Japanese colonial period, Huh decided to compete for South Korea according to the wish of her late grandmother.