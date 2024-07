Photo : YONHAP News

Cash-strapped e-commerce platforms TMON and WeMakePrice filed for corporate rehabilitation on Monday.According to the Seoul Bankruptcy Court, the two companies, which are both subsidiaries of Singapore-based Qoo10 Group, applied for court-supervised rehabilitation.The two companies made the application saying that their liquidity crisis is so severe that their financial condition cannot be restored through their own self-rescue measures.The court will review the applications and decide on their corporate rehabilitation, which usually takes about a week.Corporate rehabilitation is a system in which the legal relationships of various stakeholders are adjusted under court supervision when it is deemed that continuing the business of a financially distressed company has more value than liquidating it.