Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reportedly launched the reorganization of the presidential secretariat to reinstate an office tasked with assisting First Lady Kim Keon-hee.A senior official at the top office said on Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the review of procedures for the creation of the office, adding that the head of the office may be appointed following the reorganization.Currently, the office of personal secretary to the president is assisting the first lady with additional staff.During the presidential campaign, Yoon pledged to dismantle the organization as part of downsizing the presidential office, but mentioned the possibility of reinstating the “second office” to assist the first lady in an interview with KBS in February.However, the office has not been installed yet.