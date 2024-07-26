All Four Broadcasting Bills Pass Parliament after Six Days of Filibuster

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-led National Assembly has passed all of the four contentious broadcasting bills after six days of filibuster by the ruling party.The fourth bill to revise the Act concerning public broadcaster EBS was put to a vote during a parliamentary plenary session and passed at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, as it won support from all 189 representatives in attendance.The passage came after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties voted to end the filibuster that started Monday morning and lasted for over 24 hours, with support from at least three-fifths of sitting lawmakers, 24 hours after submitting a consent for its conclusion.The four broadcasting bills passed parliament after about 111 hours, or six days, of filibuster by the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The four broadcasting bills are aimed at significantly increasing the number of board members at KBS, MBC and EBS, and granting the right to recommend board members to journalism and broadcasting societies.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had exercised his veto over three of the four bills under the previous 21st Assembly, is expected to veto the four bills to be returned for a second plenary vote.