Trash-carrying balloons sent by North Korea since May in ten different occasions were reportedly found in over three-thousand locations in South Korea.According to data submitted by the police to Rep. Yang Bu-nam of the main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday, North Korean trash balloons were found in three-thousand-359 locations nationwide between May 28 and July 25.In the tenth launch last Wednesday, the trash balloons were found in over 14-hundred locations across the nation, much higher than the numbers from the previous launches.Balloons and trash were found at 78 locations during the first launch from May 28 to 29, while 440 locations were affected by the ninth launch from July 21 and 22.By location, the balloons were found in Seoul and the surrounding areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, as well as Gangwon Province.Most of these balloons were carrying scraps of paper and plastics.