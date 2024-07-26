Yoon: KHNP’s Winning Bid for Czech Nuclear Power Plant Paved Way for S. Korea to Enter Global Market

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says that the Czech Republic's selection of Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) as the preferred bidder for its nuclear power plant construction project has created a bridgehead for South Korea to advance into the global power plant market worth one trillion won, or nearly 722 million U.S. dollars.The president made the remarks on Tuesday while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, expressing gratitude to the businesspeople and nuclear industry workers, as well as South Koreans who supported their bid.Stressing the need to institutionalize continued support for the nuclear plant industry, Yoon pledged to legislate a special law to support and foster the industry.He also vowed to strongly pursue policies to restore the nuclear power plant ecosystem and support exports of nuclear power plants.Yoon said that he sent special envoys to the Czech Republic to establish a minister-level hotline between the two nations, adding the government set up a working council to support KHNP’s contract negotiations.President Yoon will soon visit the European country to discuss the successful implementation of the nuclear power plant project and ways to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.