KMA Says Monsoon Season Has Come to an End

Photo : YONHAP News

The state weather agency says this year's monsoon season ended last Saturday, and forecasts sweltering weather for the time being.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) made the announcement in a briefing on Tuesday.This year, monsoon rains began to fall in Jeju on June 19, in southern areas on June 22, and in the central regions on June 29.Compared to previous years, this year’s monsoon season was roughly seven days longer for Jeju and four days longer for the southern areas, while three days shorter for the central regions.As of last Saturday, the nation’s total precipitation for this monsoon season stood at 472 millimeters on average, which was about one-point-three times more than the average posted between 1991 and 2020.The KMA forecasts that with the monsoon rains gone, the nation can expect sweltering heat ahead, with many parts of Gyeongsang Province and east coastal regions projected to see afternoon highs surge above 35 degrees Celsius.