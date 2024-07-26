Strategic Command Expected to be Set up in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

A strategic command tasked with tackling North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats will be established this October.According to the defense ministry, a proposal that aims to provide the legal basis for the creation of such a command under the Joint Chiefs of Staff was passed at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Military authorities are said to be seeking to officially set up the command in October after completing follow-up measures, including facility construction, as well as boosting personnel and establishing a command system.The strategic command will be tasked with deterring enemy attacks involving nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, while commanding the military’s strategic assets, including Hyunmoo-type ballistic missile, stealth aircraft and three-thousand-ton submarines.The envisioned command will also oversee the military’s three-axis deterrence system against the North’s threats, consisting of the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict; the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform; and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.The strategic command is set to be headed by an Air Force lieutenant general, and be established within the Capital Defense Command compound in Seoul's Gwanak District.