Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin have failed to advance to table tennis mixed doubles finals in the Paris 2024 Olympics after being defeated by China’s team.The duo lost 4-2 to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who both rank number one in the world, at the semifinals held at the South Paris Arena Hall 4 on Tuesday.Lim and Shin will compete against Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong for the bronze medal on Tuesday night.If they win, the duo will be grabbing South Korea’s first Olympic medal in table tennis in 12 years.China’s team will compete against North Korea’s Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong for the gold medal.