Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s embassy in Venezuela has urged the Korean community to stay safe, as chaos is growing in the South American nation over presidential election results.In a notice released on Monday, the embassy asked Koreans residing in Venezuela to refrain from going outside and from visiting risk-prone areas, including sites where protests are taking place.Currently, South Korea has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Venezuela under which travelers are advised to leave the country.Anti-government protests are being held across Venezuela after illegal election suspicions surfaced with President Nicolás Maduro winning his third term in Sunday’s race.According to Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal, one person died and 46 were arrested in such protests held in the western state of Yaracuy.