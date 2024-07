Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey showed that some 70 percent of senior citizens want to remain financially active.According to data compiled by Statistics Korea for the month of May, over eleven-point-zero-nine million people aged 55 to 79 said they wanted to continue working, up 491-thousand from a year ago.That figure accounts for 69-point-four percent of the country's elderly population, up zero-point-nine percentage points from a year earlier.The data also showed that 93-point-two percent of those who are currently employed said they wished to continue working, while 36-point-eight percent of those who are unemployed said they wanted to work, and seven-point-seven percent of those who have never worked expressed their desire to be employed.The top reasons for wanting to work were "to help with living expenses" with 55 percent of the respondents, followed by "to experience the joy of working" with 35-point-eight percent.