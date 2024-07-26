Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely Have Seen 'Considerable Damage' from Flooding of Amrok River

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite the lack of reports, Seoul's unification ministry says North Korea appears to have suffered "considerable damage" from the recent flooding of the Amrok River.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a ministry official said that while there haven't been any specific reports of casualties or damages, North Korea seems to have sustained considerable damage from heavy rain, given its mentioning of recovery efforts.He was referring to an article from North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, which reported that "the whole country has come together to stabilize the lives of people in the special disaster area," adding that organizations are providing support for the restoration of power and communication lines, as well as medical supplies.The official also hinted that the latest flooding showed similarities to the deadly flooding of the Amrok River in 2010, which led to many deaths and evacuations.Amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid an on-site visit to the flooded area near the river, the ministry official pointed out that the move could be in response to worsening public sentiment while shifting the blame on the lax discipline of officials.