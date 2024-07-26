Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely Have Seen 'Considerable Damage' from Flooding of Amrok River

Written: 2024-07-30 15:49:55Updated: 2024-07-30 17:23:34

Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely Have Seen 'Considerable Damage' from Flooding of Amrok River

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite the lack of reports, Seoul's unification ministry says North Korea appears to have suffered "considerable damage" from the recent flooding of the Amrok River.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a ministry official said that while there haven't been any specific reports of casualties or damages, North Korea seems to have sustained considerable damage from heavy rain, given its mentioning of recovery efforts.

He was referring to an article from North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, which reported that "the whole country has come together to stabilize the lives of people in the special disaster area," adding that organizations are providing support for the restoration of power and communication lines, as well as medical supplies.

The official also hinted that the latest flooding showed similarities to the deadly flooding of the Amrok River in 2010, which led to many deaths and evacuations.

Amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid an on-site visit to the flooded area near the river, the ministry official pointed out that the move could be in response to worsening public sentiment while shifting the blame on the lax discipline of officials.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >