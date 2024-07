Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide one million dollars in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia which has been devastated by deadly landslides.The foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that Seoul hopes the fund will help support restoration efforts of affected areas and assist residents hit by the landslides return to their normal everyday lives.According to local media, the landslides resulting from heavy downpours in Ethiopia’s Gofa district on July 21 have killed at least two-hundred-57 people.