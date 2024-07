Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has appointed Ri Sung-guk as its ambassador to Vietnam, filling a post that had been left vacant for over five years.The North’s foreign ministry announced the appointment on Tuesday.Ri has never before been mentioned in the North’s state-run media.In the wake of the second North Korea-U.S. summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Vietnam in February and March of 2019 and promised to upgrade the regime’s relations with Vietnam.Observers had speculated that a heavyweight diplomat would succeed then Ambassador Kim Myong-gil who returned to the North in April 2019.However, the top post remained vacant for over five years after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.