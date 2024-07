Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed concerns over the opposition-led National Assembly passing all of the four contentious broadcasting bills, hinting at the possibility of President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoing the bills.A presidential official revealed such a stance to reporters on Tuesday, saying the bills were pursued without social consensus and bipartisan agreement.The official said the top office believes that the bills require social consensus given that they aim to change the governance structure of public broadcasters and that ruling and opposition parties should reach an agreement on the bills and devise improvements for them.The official said the president will, based on such views, decide whether or not to veto the bills.