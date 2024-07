Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon held a closed-door meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday.According to a top office official, Yoon met with Han after presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.The closed meeting, only joined by Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, reportedly lasted for over an hour.The meeting came just six days after Yoon invited the current and former leadership of the ruling party, including Han, to the presidential office for dinner.Yoon and the PPP chair reportedly shared the view that harmony and unity between the ruling party and the government are important.The two are also believed to have discussed major issues such as the establishment of an office tasked with managing the first lady’s activities and the nomination of Lee Jin-sook as head the Korea Communications Commission.