Politics

Yoon Appoints Lee Jin-sook as New KCC Chief

Written: 2024-07-31 10:35:23Updated: 2024-07-31 13:57:04

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday approved the appointment of Lee Jin-sook as chief of the state broadcasting watchdog despite protest from opposition parties. 

Yoon asked the National Assembly on Tuesday to send a confirmation hearing report for the nominee for the chief of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) by the end of the day, after the assembly failed to adopt the report for Lee by the legal deadline on Monday. 

Yoon also appointed Kim Tae-kyu, the vice chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, to succeed KCC vice chief Lee Sang-in, who voluntarily stepped down on Friday amid moves by the opposition to seek his impeachment. 

The appointments filled two out of five KCC standing member positions, putting the broadcasting watchdog under the two-person rule system again. 

The KCC plans to hold a plenary session on Wednesday afternoon to pass motions on the appointment of board members at KBS and the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, the majority shareholder of MBC.
