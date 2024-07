Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Kim Moon-soo, head of the presidential Economic, Social and Labor Council, as the new labor minister.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk on Wednesday announced Yoon's nominee during a press briefing at the top office.Chung said Kim is considered the right person to tackle labor reforms, based on dialogue and compromise with various members, noting his extensive experience in the labor field as well as the legislative and administrative branches.Kim, a former labor activist, served as lawmaker in the 15th, 16th and 17th National Assemblies before becoming Gyeonggi governor.President Yoon also tapped Park Cheol-hee, the chief of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, as the new ambassador to Japan, with Ambassador to the Netherlands Choe Hyoung-chan to succeed Park. Former Navy chief Sim Seung-seob was named the new ambassador to Australia.