Court Dismisses Sex Slavery Victims' Bid to Collect Compensation from Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has recently dismissed an appeal by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery seeking collection of due compensation from the Japanese government after Tokyo refused to accept court orders to submit a list of its assets in South Korea.According to judicial sources on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court turned down the appeal against a lower court's revocation of the property submission order and rejection of the victims' request, saying the property identification procedure could not proceed without proper notification.After winning court-ordered compensation of 100 million won, or around 72-thousand U.S. dollars, per person from Japan in January 2021, which Tokyo did not appeal in noncompliance, the victims filed for identification of its assets in the country.While the courts ordered Japan to submit the list by March 2022, Tokyo refused to accept court documents, citing insufficiencies in Japanese translation or claiming a violation of its sovereignty and national security.The victims have an option to file another appeal with the Supreme Court, but it is unclear whether such a move would lead to confiscation of Japan's assets in South Korea and eventual compensation payments.