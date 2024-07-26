Committee Approves Opposition-Backed Universal Payouts, Pro-Labor Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved a contentious set of opposition-backed bills concerning universal payouts and labor unions amid a boycott by the ruling party, citing a lack of deliberation.The livelihood recovery payout bill, one of former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung's pledges during April's general elections, stipulates a cash handout ranging between 250-thousand and 350-thousand won, or around 181 to 254 U.S. dollars, in regional gift certificates.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has opposed the bill, calling it unconstitutional for forcing a state budget allocation without an administrative enforcement or judicial procedure.Meanwhile, the "yellow envelope bill," aimed at restricting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes, had passed the plenary during the 21st Assembly, later to be vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The PPP cast concerns over the bill encouraging illegal strikes, while the DP claimed it was a legitimate labor movement law.The DP is expected to push for a plenary vote on the two bills Thursday, while reporting on a motion seeking impeachment of Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Jin-sook, who was appointed by the president on Wednesday.