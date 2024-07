Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave warning has been issued for most parts of the country on Wednesday.On Thursday, the central region will be mostly cloudy, with some precipitation in the metropolitan area and the inland regions of Gangwon Province in the morning.The southern regions and Jeju Island will be mostly clear.Thursday's morning lows will be similar to or slightly higher than Wednesday, with temperatures nationwide ranging from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, daytime highs will be similar to Wednesday and range between 31 to 36 degrees nationwide, with Seoul to reach 33 degrees, while Daegu will see 36 degrees.