New KCC Chief to Accelerate Formation of Board of Directors at Public Broadcasters

Photo : YONHAP News

The new head of the state broadcasting watchdog has vowed to swiftly complete the formation of board of directors at the nation's public broadcasters.At her inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Jin-sook said she intends to reestablish the broadcasters' public interest obligations and fairness to restore public trust.Lee promised active support to ensure a smooth establishment of a system that separately levies public broadcasters' license fees and she will seek ways to guarantee transparency in public resources.The KCC chief also pledged to assign minimum public responsibility to media portals so that they can faithfully carry out their function as news intermediaries, a move she said will increase their reliability and transparency.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which holds a majority in parliament, said it will table a motion to impeach Lee should she push ahead with approving appointment of board members at the public broadcasters under the current two-member structure.