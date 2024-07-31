DP to File Complaint Against Newly Appointed KCC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee have announced their plans to file a complaint against newly appointed Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chief Lee Jin-sook for suspected violations, including breach of trust.During a press conference on Wednesday, the committee members who represent the Democratic Party(DP) and the Rebuilding Korea Party said they will file a complaint with the police over Lee's alleged breach of trust and violation of the Improper and Solicitation and Graft Act, which they said were revealed during her confirmation hearing.Lee was accused of using her former role as the president of MBC Daejeon to suppress the company's labor union and misusing a corporate card.Meanwhile, the chair of the committee, Choi Min-hee, expressed her intention to reject the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) request for the DP to recommend KCC committee members, saying President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention of appointing someone recommended by the main opposition party.DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung also warned that if the chair and vice chair of the KCC hold a meeting and pass an agenda between themselves, an impeachment motion will be proposed immediately.