Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecutors Investigating '5 Bln Won Club' Summon Fmr. Supreme Court Justice for Questioning

Written: 2024-07-31 16:40:39Updated: 2024-07-31 17:14:56

Prosecutors Investigating '5 Bln Won Club' Summon Fmr. Supreme Court Justice for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" linked to the Daejang-dong property development scandal have summoned former Supreme Court justice Kwon Soon-il for questioning.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday began interrogating Kwon as a suspect. This comes four months after his office was raided over related allegations.

Kwon is accused of receiving 150 million won, or around 109-thousand U.S. dollars, in legal advising fees from the developer in the Daejang-dong project between November 2020 and September 2021, without officially registering himself with the Korean Bar Association.

In connection to his appointment as adviser in the project, Kwon allegedly exercised a casting vote in a 2020 Supreme Court decision that reversed and remanded a lower court conviction of former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over public election law violation charges.

Kwon is one of six people suspected of being a member of the "Five Billion Won Club," each of whom were allegedly promised or paid five billion won from the project by Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the development scandal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >