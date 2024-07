Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Wednesday finalized its roster for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, which opens on August 28.The country will send a total of 83 Paralympians and 94 officials in 17 sports.According to the Korea Paralympic Committee, table tennis will have the largest number of athletes at 17, followed by shooting with 12, and seven in badminton.The Paralympians will take part in a ceremony on August 12, before the first group heads to Paris on August 14.It has set a goal of winning five or more gold medals and finishing in the top 20 in the overall medal standings.