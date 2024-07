Photo : YONHAP News

Following e-commerce companies TMON and WeMakePrice, Interpark Commerce and AK Mall, all affiliates of the Singapore-based Qoo10 Group, are also experiencing delays in settling payments to their vendors.AK Mall announced on Tuesday that Interpark Shopping, Interpark Books and AK Mall, all operated under Interpark Commerce, have not been able to settle payments to vendors due to the liquidity problems faced by TMON and WeMakePrice.The company added that it is currently mobilizing various methods to ensure there are no issues with payments with its vendors while apologizing and asking for their understanding of the delay.Interpark Books revealed on Wednesday that its service will be temporarily suspended due to the recent issues with TMON and WeMakePrice.Interpark Triple, a ticketing platform under the country's leading travel platform operator Yanolja, has not been linked to the ongoing crisis or affected by the fallout.