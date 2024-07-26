TMON, WeMakePrice Pledge Business Normalization after Court's Asset, Debt Freeze

Photo : YONHAP News

Online shopping platforms TMON and WeMakePrice, whose assets and debts have been frozen by a Seoul court after seeking court receivership, pledged to normalize business under court supervision and work toward compensating their creditors.In a statement on Wednesday, the two affiliates of the Singapore-based Qoo10 said as soon as securing funds, they will take legal steps in line with the court's preservative measure for damage recovery.On Tuesday, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court set Friday to review the two platforms' cases to decide whether to place them under court-led debt restructuring.As they are prohibited from disposing of their assets, while creditors cannot take action to force their debt repayment until the court decision, the platforms urged customers to request refunds from their credit card companies.While both platforms continue to operate, they warned about possible delays in delivery or transaction cancellation, depending on situations at partner sellers amid the platforms' delayed payments due to a liquidity shortage.