PPP Secretary-General Urges Appointed Officials of Party to Collectively Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Secretary General Suh Bum-soo has called on appointed officials of the party to step down from their posts.Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on Wednesday, Suh said that as the party’s secretary general, he would like to call for the collective resignation of officials which the party chief has the right to appoint in order to bring about new changes now that the PPP has a new leader.Observers believe Suh was requesting the resignation of the party’s chief policymaker Jeong Jeom-sig, who was appointed under the former party leadership and is considered to be closely associated with President Yoon Suk Yeol.Asked whether he had discussed making such request with PPP chair Han Dong-hoon, Suh said he had.Under the PPP’s constitution and regulations, the party chief can appoint, dismiss, or make recommendations for senior posts, including secretary-general, chief policymaker and one member of the party's Supreme Council.Suh was appointed party secretary-general earlier this week on Monday.