Judiciary Committee to Hold Impeachment Hearing for Senior Prosecutor Kim Young-cheol

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next month for an impeachment motion against a senior prosecutor accused of failing to properly investigate allegations of corruption surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The committee introduced the impeachment motion against Kim Young-cheol at the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday, before opposition lawmakers on the panel unilaterally approved a plan to conduct the hearing on August 14. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) boycotted the vote in protest.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties have accused the senior prosecutor of dereliction of duty and violation of political neutrality in his handling of probes involving the first lady, including her alleged stock manipulation.The opposition has also accused the prosecutor of a separate unlawful investigation into the bribery case during the DP's party convention in 2021 that elected former party chief Song Young-gil.The opposition adopted a list of 20 witnesses for the hearing, including the prosecutor in question, the first lady and Prosecutor General Lee One-seok.