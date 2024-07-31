Menu Content

Watchdog to Vote on Appointing Board Members of Public Broadcasters

2024-07-31

Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog said on Wednesday that it will convene a closed-door full session at 5 p.m. to vote on motions recommending and appointing board members of public broadcasters.

The Korea Communications Commission's(KCC) vote, which comes just hours after Lee Jin-sook was appointed the commission’s new chair, will center on a motion on recommending directors of KBS and appointing directors of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), which is the largest shareholder of MBC.

The opposition camp earlier unveiled intent to submit a motion seeking Lee’s impeachment soon after the appointment motions are voted on. 

The motion seeking Lee's impeachment is likely to be presented on Wednesday evening or Thursday, and reported to the plenary session scheduled for Thursday. 

Unlike her predecessors, Lee is not expected to step down voluntarily but wait for the Constitutional Court to make a decision on the impeachment motion while her duties are suspended. 

Sources inside and outside the KCC believe that it will take at least four months for a court decision to come out and during that time, the KCC will inevitably face disruptions in its operations.
