Photo : YONHAP News

The number of malaria cases in the country is set to surpass 500 by the end of the year with a surge in such cases in the summer season.According to data released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, a total of 387 cases of malaria were reported in the first seven months of this year.The figure is larger than the 211 cases reported during the same period in 2022 and less than the 460 posted last year.Of that total, 86 percent, or 333 cases, were reported in the Seoul metro area.The agency forecast that the nation will see more than 100 additional cases this month and next month to witness the figure exceed 500 by year’s end.Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease resulting in high fever, shivering and chills as well as flu-like symptoms.