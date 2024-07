Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition camp has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to immediately withdraw his nomination of Economic, Social and Labor Council chair Kim Moon-soo as labor minister.In a news conference on Wednesday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers sitting on the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee called the nomination outrageous.The DP legislators denounced the nomination as an act of handing over an entire ministry tasked with people’s lives to an ultra-right YouTuber.The lawmakers took issue with remarks that Kim had made in the past in public appearances, including describing the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the nation’s two major umbrella unions, as a member of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s so-called “pleasure squad.”The DP legislators said it appears that the Yoon Suk Yeol government is admitting that it’s an anti-labor and anti-national government with the latest nomination.