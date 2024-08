Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea captured its third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men’s sabre fencing in Paris.Oh Sang-uk, Gu Bon-gil, Park Sang-won and Do Gyeong-dong won the gold on Wednesday after defeating Hungary 45 to 41 in the final match at Grand Palais.It was the third consecutive Olympic gold for South Korea in the men’s sabre team event as the nation seized gold in the London Olympics in 2012, Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and Paris Olympics this year. The men's sabre team event was not part of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, with the now-defunct rotation system leaving it off the program.Oh, who won the individual sabre title on Saturday, became the first South Korean fencer to win two gold medals at a single Olympics.As of Wednesday, Team Korea has won 12 medals in Paris, including six gold, bringing the combined number of the country's total medals in summer Olympics to 300.