Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog convened a closed-door plenary session and voted on motions recommending and appointing board members of public broadcasters.The Korea Communications Commission's(KCC) vote on Wednesday came just about ten hours after Lee Jin-sook and Kim Tae-kyu were appointed as KCC chief and vice chief, respectively.The closed-door session, attended by just Lee and Kim, lasted for about two hours from five p.m..After the session, the KCC announced that it recommended seven candidates for directors of KBS, who will be appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The KCC also appointed directors of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), which is the largest shareholder of MBC.