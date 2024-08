Photo : YONHAP News

Overdue wages for workers surpassed one trillion won in the first half of the year amid a slump in the construction industry.According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment on Thursday, the amount of overdue wages came to one trillion 43-point-six billion won, or just over 762 million US dollars, during the first six months of the year, affecting over 150-thousand workers.This marks an increase of 27 percent or 220 billion won from a year ago.One trillion 43-point-six billion won in overdue wages marks the largest amount for any half year, and it’s the first time that the six-month period figure has exceeded one trillion won.The figure for the entirety of 2023 hit a record high of one-point-78 trillion won, but it already surpassed one trillion won in the first half of this year.If the current pace continues, the figure for this year may replace last year’s record and surpass two trillion won for the first time.