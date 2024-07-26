Prosecutors Raid TMON, WeMakePrice, Residence of Qoo10 CEO

Photo : KBS

Prosecutors have raided multiple locations as part of their investigation into the massive settlement failures by e-commerce platforms TMON and WeMakePrice, two subsidiaries of Singapore-based Qoo10 Group.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday sent prosecutors and investigators to the offices of TMON and WeMakePrice as well as the residence of Qoo10 Group CEO Ku Young-bae in southern Seoul.The two online shopping platforms are suspected of maintaining contracts with sellers and selling their products even though they knew that it would be difficult to make payments due to a liquidity crunch.The prosecutors are also looking into allegations that the executives of the involved companies used payments that customers made or money that should have been paid to the sellers for other purposes as they sought to expand their businesses excessively.The government estimates some 210 billion won in delayed payments, but observers say the figure may reach one trillion won when June and July’s figures are factored in.