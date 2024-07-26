Menu Content

Exports Rise for Tenth Month in July

Written: 2024-08-01 10:37:03Updated: 2024-08-01 15:41:19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports expanded by more than ten percent in July compared to the same period last year, marking ten consecutive months of growth. 

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 57-point-49 billion U.S. dollars in July, up 13-point-nine percent from a year earlier.

Shipments increased for eleven out of 15 key export items, such as semiconductors, which jumped over 50 percent on-year to eleven-point-two billion dollars in July.

Exports to China grew nearly 15 percent on-year to a 21-month high of eleven-point-four billion dollars, while shipments to the United States increased nine-point-three percent on-year to ten-point-two billion dollars, the largest figure for any July on record.

Imports grew ten-point-five percent on-year to post 53-point-nine billion dollars in July, resulting in a trade surplus of three-point-six billion dollars for the 14th consecutive month of surplus.
