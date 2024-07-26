Police: Deadly Car Crash near Seoul City Hall Caused by Human Error

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have concluded that the deadly car crash that killed nine pedestrians near Seoul City Hall was caused by the driver's human error.The police unveiled the outcome of its investigation in a press briefing on Thursday, citing analysis by the National Forensic Service(NFS) that suggests that a pedal mix-up may have been responsible for the deadly crash.The police said that the NFS analysis of Cha’s Hyundai Genesis sedan found no mechanical defects in the accelerator and brake system, and the car’s event data recorder(EDR) was also operating normally at the time of the crash.The 68-year-old driver, identified only by his surname Cha, continues to claim that the crash was caused by sudden unintended acceleration, saying that the brakes did not function when the accident took place.However, the police said that according to the EDR, Cha did not apply the brakes and instead pressed the accelerator at the time of the crash. Analysis also showed that the pattern imprinted on the bottom of Cha's right shoe matched the pattern of the accelerator.For his role in the crash that left nine people dead on July 1, Cha has been referred to the prosecution on charges of manslaughter by negligence.