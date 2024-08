Photo : YONHAP News

“Squid Game,” the most-watched Netflix drama of all time, will return for Season Two at the end of the year.Netflix announced on Thursday that the show's highly anticipated second season will be released on December 26 and the third season will be released sometime next year.Season Two will continue to follow the story of Gi-hun, the winner of the first Squid Game, played by actor Lee Jung-jae, as he returns to the games with a personal agenda.In addition to appearances by actors featured in Season One, including Lee, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo, the new season will also include performances by Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Park Sung-hoon, among others.Director Hwang Dong-hyuk won the best director’s award at the 2022 Emmys for the drama, while Lee became the first Asian star to win the Emmy award for best male actor in a drama thanks to his impressive performance.