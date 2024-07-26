Power Demand for This Summer Expected to Peak Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s power demand is expected to peak next week amid the scorching heat following the rainy season.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a meeting on Thursday to check the country’s power demand and supply for this summer, involving officials from the Korea Electric Power Corporation, power generation companies, as well as Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power.The ministry expects the nation’s power demand for this summer to peak between five and six p.m. from Monday to Friday of next week as many workers at major industries are likely to return to work from summer vacation.Last year, the maximum power demand reached a record 93-point-six gigawatts on August 7, replacing the previous record. Power authorities expect the demand to surge around the same time this year.Second vice industry minister Choe Nam-ho reviewed plans to respond to the expected surge in power demand and instructed related organizations to monitor the power situation and make thorough preparations to deal with the surge.The vice minister then visited a substation in southern Seoul for an on-site inspection of the facility.