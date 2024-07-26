Motion Seeking Impeachment of New KCC Chief Reported to National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition lawmakers have brought their plan to impeach the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog to the National Assembly.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and five minor opposition parties on Thursday jointly reported the motion to the plenary session, seeking to remove Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Jin-sook.The opposition lawmakers argued that Lee and the KCC vice chief Kim Tae-kyu violated related laws when they selected the board members of public broadcasters KBS and the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), which is the largest shareholder of MBC, the previous day without the participation of three other KCC members whose seats remain vacant.The six parties plans to put the motion to a vote in a plenary session on Friday afternoon.If the motion is approved, Lee will see immediate suspension of her duties following her appointment on Wednesday.The latest attempt to impeach the KCC chief marks the fourth time opposition parties are seeking to remove the head of the broadcasting watchdog under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Lee's three predecessors opted to resign before the opposition proceeded to pass their impeachment motions in the opposition-dominated parliament.Opposition parties claim that the incumbent and previous KCC chiefs have illegally operated the watchdog agency in favor of the conservative ruling camp when the five-member KCC decision-making board has not been properly formed.Under the National Assembly Act, an impeachment motion must be put to an anonymous vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session.