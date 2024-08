Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved motions seeking the appointment of seven board members for KBS recommended by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).A presidential official told KBS on Thursday that Yoon approved the motions late Wednesday.Earlier during a full session on Wednesday, the KCC recommended seven candidates for the KBS board member positions, including current chair of the board Seo Ki-seog and current board member Kwon Sun-bum as well as former head of Korea TV Ryu Hyun-soon.