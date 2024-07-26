Scorching Weather to Continue Through Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching weather that has gripped the nation will continue through the coming week.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, most parts of the nation are experiencing sweltering heat as the Tibetan High and North Pacific High are covering the Korean Peninsula in the middle atmosphere while the west wind has brought hot and humid air in the lower atmosphere.Special heat wave advisories are in place for most areas including Seoul, where the heat wave watch that was issued at 10 a.m. on July 24 was raised to a heat wave warning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.From this Sunday to next Sunday, the weather agency forecasts that morning lows, which are higher than previous years, will stand between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius while afternoon highs, which are similar to or slightly higher than previous years, will reach between 30 and 36 degrees.In addition to the high temperatures, the agency forecasts rain showers for Friday and Saturday, mostly in southern regions.