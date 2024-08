Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has secured at least a silver medal in the mixed doubles badminton competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.This comes as the mixed duos of Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung, as well as Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun, each won their quarterfinal matches on Wednesday.The South Korean mixed pairs will face each other in the semifinals on Thursday local time, meaning that one team will end up qualifying for the final and a chance to win either a gold or silver medal.Head-to-head, the mixed duo of Seo and Chae are ahead of Kim and Jeong, as they have won all five of their matches.With at least a silver medal guaranteed, this will mark South Korea's first medal in badminton in the Paris Olympics.