Photo : YONHAP News

A bill led by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to provide universal cash handouts was submitted to the National Assembly’s plenary session on Thursday, prompting a filibuster from the ruling party.The bill aims to provide government cash vouchers worth 250-thousand won, or approximately 183 U.S. dollars, to 350-thousand won to all individuals.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) argues that the handout will spur inflation, causing hardship to businesses and low-income families, as well as increase government debt.The DP is expected to vote to end the PPP’s filibuster before putting the bill to a vote on Friday afternoon. The vote to end a filibuster requires support from at least three-fifths of sitting lawmakers.